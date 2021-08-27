Bamford is pride of Leeds with England call-up - YEP Comment
It was only going to be a matter of time before our very own Leeds United hero Patrick Bamford was going to receive that phone call from England manager Gareth Southgate.
And now the striker is set to join his team-mate Kalvin Phillips in flying the flag for England in the World Cup qualifier squad.
Last night Leeds United director of football Victor Orta said Bamford’s first senior England call-up was a reward for his “magnificent development” under Marcelo Bielsa.
And even Bielsa himself hailed Bamford as one of the “best strikers that English football has” - that surely is a ringing endorsement if ever there was one.
Before Phillips, Leeds last had a player capped by England in March 2004, when Alan Smith played against Sweden.
It really is testament as to how far our mighty club has come under Bielsa’s stewardship.
And now we have two young lions - and the whole city will be roaring right behind you.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe