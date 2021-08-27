Bamford is pride of Leeds with England call-up - YEP Comment

Patrick Bamford will join his team mate Kalvin Phillips in the England squad. Pic: Tony Johnson

And now the striker is set to join his team-mate Kalvin Phillips in flying the flag for England in the World Cup qualifier squad.

Last night Leeds United director of football Victor Orta said Bamford’s first senior England call-up was a reward for his “magnificent development” under Marcelo Bielsa.

And even Bielsa himself hailed Bamford as one of the “best strikers that English football has” - that surely is a ringing endorsement if ever there was one.

Before Phillips, Leeds last had a player capped by England in March 2004, when Alan Smith played against Sweden.

It really is testament as to how far our mighty club has come under Bielsa’s stewardship.

And now we have two young lions - and the whole city will be roaring right behind you.