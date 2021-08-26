Leeds United's Patrick Bamford joins Kalvin Phillips in Gareth Southgate's England squad
Patrick Bamford has joined Leeds United team-mate Kalvin Phillips in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the September World Cup qualifiers.
Bamford's first senior call up for the Three Lions comes for next month's trio of games against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.
The striker, said by Southgate last season to be 'unfortunate' to have missed out on selection, admitted in pre-season he was keeping his England dream alive and targetting the World Cup next year.
He has led the Whites in goalscoring for the past two seasons, firing in 16 as Leeds won the Championship title before hitting the ground running in the Premier League with 17 in 38 games. His stellar season was not enough to earn a place in Southgate's provisional squad ahead of the Euros, but it has kept him on the England manager's radar.
Southgate previously had the 27-year-old in his England Under 21 squad but the lack of transition to senior international football prompted the Republic of Ireland to investigate the possibility of Bamford switching allegiance back to the nation he represented at Under 18 level. Bamford, however, always retained hopes of playing for England.
Phillips, meanwhile, has established himself as a regular in the England side since last September. The defensive midfielder has earned 15 caps since his debut, which came before he had kicked a ball in the Premier League, and played all but 25 minutes of England's Euro 2020 tournament.