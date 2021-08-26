All of Leeds is right behind Paralympian Kadeena Cox - YEP Comment

Kadeena Cox pictured with her gold medal in Rio. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA

Not only did she make her mark in the history books in Rio 2016 but now the Paralympian is hoping to inspire a future generation of cyclists by showing the sport is not just for “white, middle-class males”.

Chapeltown-raised Kadeena, who has Jamaican parents, acknowledges there is a noticeable lack of diversity within elite cycling and has already set about changing that by setting up her KC Academy.

And the star, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014, believes more role models are needed in the public spotlight to galvanize and engage young people especially from diverse backgrounds.

Kadeena has faced many battles in her career and, as she steps out once again in the spotlight, we’re certain that she’ll inspire those who are watching her.

And the whole of Leeds will be right behind her as she looks to defend her multi-sport titles in Tokyo tomorrow.