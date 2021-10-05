Act of kindness will transform Leeds schoolboy's life - the YEP says
Ten-year-old Billy Gregson has just one dream – to be able to go fishing alongside his dad and cast his own rod.
It seems such a simple thing for a little boy to want to do. But Billy was born with an upper limb congenital deficiency, with his right arm shorter than his left and having limited movement. It means he can’t properly do the things he loves.
Read More
However, thanks to the astonishing kindness of an anonymous donor, there is hope that Billy will have a bionic arm in time for Christmas, meaning that he’ll be able to finally fulfil his dreams.
The £10,000 donated by a well-wisher through Billy’s GoFundMe page means that he’ll get the special arm which will improve his quality of life.
“He is so excited, he honestly can’t wait,” his mum Donna told the YEP.
The family are incredibly grateful to the generous donor, whose identity they may never discover.
This act of kindness will transform a little boy’s life – and bionic Billy will have a Christmas he’s never going to forget.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.