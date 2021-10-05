It seems such a simple thing for a little boy to want to do. But Billy was born with an upper limb congenital deficiency, with his right arm shorter than his left and having limited movement. It means he can’t properly do the things he loves.

However, thanks to the astonishing kindness of an anonymous donor, there is hope that Billy will have a bionic arm in time for Christmas, meaning that he’ll be able to finally fulfil his dreams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Gregson, who has a limb deficiency, dreams of being able to go fishing. Picture: Simon Hulme

The £10,000 donated by a well-wisher through Billy’s GoFundMe page means that he’ll get the special arm which will improve his quality of life.

“He is so excited, he honestly can’t wait,” his mum Donna told the YEP.

The family are incredibly grateful to the generous donor, whose identity they may never discover.

This act of kindness will transform a little boy’s life – and bionic Billy will have a Christmas he’s never going to forget.