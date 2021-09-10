25,000 in Leeds without access to internet is a shameful statistic - YEP Comment
A worrying report has shed new light on the inequality gap in Leeds.
Around 25,000 people in our city have no access to the internet at all, according to a Leeds City Council document.
Meanwhile, it said that a quarter of the city’s council housing tenants were not online either, with reasons such as poverty, age and literacy given.
And it warns that so-called “digital exclusion” has been “identified” as a key issue facing marginalised communities.
There is work going on in the city to address the gap, including groups like the admirable Leeds Tech Angelsgiving laptops to those in need.
However, these statistics clearly demonstrate that it simply isn’t enough.
Everyone in this great city should have access to the internet, regardless of their race, background or age.
We need action, not just reports, to tackle the issue head-on.