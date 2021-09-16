10 things you said...2021 Leeds German Christmas Market is cancelled
The 2021 Leeds German Christmas Market has been cancelled, it has been announced.
Hundreds of our readers took to social media to air their sadness at the loss of the annual event.
Here are 10 of your thoughts about the news:
Helen Cockerham: "Another year of no mushrooms n potatoes with garlic sauce, gutted!"
Nina Welton: "How about a Leeds Christmas market that supports local businesses. This would make more sense - you only have to look at how successful York Christmas market is."
Harriet Burrows: "It’s not been the same since they closed the big tent in the middle. That was the best bit. Bring it back for 2022 please."
Johnny Harmer: "No big loss the ones elsewhere are far better."
Fiona Rowlands: "Well they do come from Germany so to be expected really dont see why we cant have our own xmas market with local suppliers like york one."
Michelle Swift: "Why can’t we do our own Christmas market?"
Winnie Winn: "Oh no not again."
Louise Williams: "Why is it cancelled, I thought everything was getting back to normal."
Sara Gordon: "How disgusting that they can have music events in millennium square but can't have the Christmas market!"
Ian Blyth: "It was overpriced and local trader's could benefit from it being cancelled."