10 things you said... Where's the best curry in Leeds for UK Curry Week?

We asked our readers where their favourite places for the dish were across our city. Among the hundreds of responses were countless popular restaurants in Leeds. Here are 10 of your suggestions:

Dave Brown: "Tharavadu for me, it’s the most authentic Indian I’ve been to outside of India. The Indian cricket team always eat there when playing at Headingley, which speaks volumes."

Nicki Myers: "Prashad (vegetarian though)"

The Mumtaz Grand Thaal

Chris Hough: "Deeva in Farsley always brilliant."

Heather Mitchell: "Grand Indian Lounge Swillington definitely a great curry and a great night out."

Simon Jenkins: "I helped judge the Oliver awards for several years, so visited lots. De Baga in Headingley is great, but if you want great value in an unheralded location, then Spice Zone, on a parade of shops outside the centre of Crossgates, is fantastic."

Dan Fletcher: "Prachee in Guiseley."

Graham Kingston: "Westbourne spice Otley."

Moira Corcoran: "Bombay Brasserie Merrion Centre and other venues, fantastic food and service."

Kayleigh Monaghan: "Lala’s near Pudsey, Amazing!"