10 things you said after Calverley resident's Halloween display destroyed

Kate Westman spent Sunday afternoon putting together the display which had eight carved pumpkins with battery operated lights.

She was eager to let trick or treaters know her home had sweets by creating the "welcoming display".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The display was smashed outside Kate's home. Pic: Kate Westman

However, less than two hours later Kate discovered the entire display had been smashed up.

This is what YEP readers had to say on the story:

Michael Duda: "This kind of thing happens all the time. Someone goes to all the effort to make a display for young children to enjoy, only to be destroyed by older kids."

Sy Shanks: "We had the same last night. I had my three-year-old daughter in tears all night."

Shelley Robinson: "Mindless vandalism caused by mindless halfwits."

Eve Tidswell: "The Funky Indian restaurant had all their children's competition pumpkins smashed by youths too."

Elizabeth Tattersall: "Disgusting. People pay out money to do things like this and what for? These selfish people damage their hard work."

Steven Grayson: "'Kids' knocking on doors without costumes and swearing if you don't answer.

Barbie J Eveson: "A lot of very selfish, destructive morons with nothing better to do."

Sandra Russell: "I hope they feel remorse but I guess they have no shame. Sad future."

Janet Hall: "Happened in Guiseley too. Teens, not dressed up, smashed a five-year-old's pumpkin in front of him and his mum. He was so upset!"

Jeanette Masefield: "Some teens did this to me a few years ago. Kicked the pumpkins all over and down cellar steps. I always decorated my house inside and out, this put a bad taste in my mouth and I haven't done it since."