Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Old Lane Bramhope: Multiple crews rush to tackle serious house fire near Leeds Bradford Airport

A serious house fire broke out late last night Thursday as emergency services rushed to the scene.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Mar 2024, 08:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to reports of a property fire on Old Lane in Bramhope at around 10pm on Thursday (February 29).

When arriving at the scene, they found it to be a serious house fire.

Crews rushed to tackle a serious house fire off Old Lane in Bramhope late Thursday. Picture by GoogleCrews rushed to tackle a serious house fire off Old Lane in Bramhope late Thursday. Picture by Google
Crews rushed to tackle a serious house fire off Old Lane in Bramhope late Thursday. Picture by Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Cookridge, Rawdon and Otley used a hose reel, breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire."

It is unclear if anyone was injured, and fire investigations are looking into the incident.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

Related topics:FireLeeds