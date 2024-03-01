Old Lane Bramhope: Multiple crews rush to tackle serious house fire near Leeds Bradford Airport
A serious house fire broke out late last night Thursday as emergency services rushed to the scene.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews were called to reports of a property fire on Old Lane in Bramhope at around 10pm on Thursday (February 29).
When arriving at the scene, they found it to be a serious house fire.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Cookridge, Rawdon and Otley used a hose reel, breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire."
It is unclear if anyone was injured, and fire investigations are looking into the incident.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.