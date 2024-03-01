Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to reports of a property fire on Old Lane in Bramhope at around 10pm on Thursday (February 29).

When arriving at the scene, they found it to be a serious house fire.

Crews rushed to tackle a serious house fire off Old Lane in Bramhope late Thursday. Picture by Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Cookridge, Rawdon and Otley used a hose reel, breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire."

It is unclear if anyone was injured, and fire investigations are looking into the incident.