Firefighters were rushed to Meadow Bank Farm in Old Lane, Bramhope, at about 10pm yesterday (Thursday February 29).

When they arrived, they found a serious house fire. Crews from Cookridge, Rawdon and Otley fire stations were sent to tackle the blaze, using a hose reel, breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a woman was rescued from the house, but died at the scene a short time later.

Meadow Bank Farm, Old Lane, Bramhope, where a woman has died after being rescued from a house fire (Photo by Google)

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called by fire service colleagues to a report of concern for safety due to a house fire at Meadow Bank Farm, Old Lane, Bramhope, at 10.18pm last night.