Bramhope fire: Woman dies after being rescued from blaze in Leeds village
Firefighters were rushed to Meadow Bank Farm in Old Lane, Bramhope, at about 10pm yesterday (Thursday February 29).
When they arrived, they found a serious house fire. Crews from Cookridge, Rawdon and Otley fire stations were sent to tackle the blaze, using a hose reel, breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation.
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a woman was rescued from the house, but died at the scene a short time later.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called by fire service colleagues to a report of concern for safety due to a house fire at Meadow Bank Farm, Old Lane, Bramhope, at 10.18pm last night.
"A woman rescued from the house sadly died at the scene a short time later. Fire investigators are establishing the cause of the blaze."