NS&I Premium Bonds September draw: what are the winning bond numbers in Leeds?
Here is a list of the winning numbers in Leeds in September.
National Savings & Investments (NS&I) have announced the winning bond numbers for their Premium Bonds September draw.
One of the winning numbers included bonds bought 26 years ago, in November 1996.
However some of you might not know what premium bonds are, so here is everything you need to know about the NS&I Premium Bonds Draw:
What are Premium Bonds?
Premium Bonds is a draw lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you’ve invested in gives you a number eligible for being drawn for a chance of winning money monthly.
The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble. The money sits dormant and can sit for years, with a chance of winning money between £25 and £1.000.000 every month.
The Premium Bonds draw has been using a system called ERNIE, and has been going since 1957.
How do I enter NS&I’s Premium Bonds draw?
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Or, you can buy one by post by sending a valid cheque with a completed application form.
Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
Here are all the winning numbers in Leeds for the NS&I Premium Bonds September draw:
328NM352325 - £25,000
482KE288383 - £5,000
478VS557632 - £1,000
339HP427385 - £1,000
463KG861945 - £1,000
280MM196879 - £1,000
443NX850963 - £1,000
461TN784233 - £1,000
454PQ837450 - £1,000
490AN328541 - £1,000
369PW222110 - £1,000
427VC478787 - £1,000
260BX015502 - £1,000
451DQ948143 - £1,000
58TK044945 - £1,000
401HF453985 - £1,000
450RC610401 - £1,000
497SD357417 - £1,000
343ZL019596 - £1,000
397SY843086 - £1,000
106HL771427 - £1,000
297VB346308 - £1,000
236JR658812 - £1,000
439HZ363247 - £1,000
293ZX578459 - £1,000
448SH650351 - £1,000
106DH639702 - £1,000
475DK168746 - £1,000
505LG084955 - £1,000
How do I check if my numbers have won?
Winning a Premium Bond prize is all well and good, but it’s not worth much if you don’t know you have it.
You can check if you’ve won by consulting NS&I’s website.