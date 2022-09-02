News you can trust since 1890
NS&I Premium Bonds September draw: what are the winning bond numbers in Leeds?

Here is a list of the winning numbers in Leeds in September.

By Dennis Morton
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 11:26 am

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) have announced the winning bond numbers for their Premium Bonds September draw.

The September draw includes 29 winners in Leeds, with one lucky winner taking home £25.000.

One of the winning numbers included bonds bought 26 years ago, in November 1996.

However some of you might not know what premium bonds are, so here is everything you need to know about the NS&I Premium Bonds Draw:

money stock image, photo from PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

What are Premium Bonds?

Premium Bonds is a draw lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you’ve invested in gives you a number eligible for being drawn for a chance of winning money monthly.

The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble. The money sits dormant and can sit for years, with a chance of winning money between £25 and £1.000.000 every month.

The Premium Bonds draw has been using a system called ERNIE, and has been going since 1957.

How do I enter NS&I’s Premium Bonds draw?

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Or, you can buy one by post by sending a valid cheque with a completed application form.

Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

Here are all the winning numbers in Leeds for the NS&I Premium Bonds September draw:

  • 328NM352325 - £25,000

  • 482KE288383 - £5,000

  • 478VS557632 - £1,000

  • 339HP427385 - £1,000

  • 463KG861945 - £1,000

  • 280MM196879 - £1,000

  • 443NX850963 - £1,000

  • 461TN784233 - £1,000

  • 454PQ837450 - £1,000

  • 490AN328541 - £1,000

  • 369PW222110 - £1,000

  • 427VC478787 - £1,000

  • 260BX015502 - £1,000

  • 451DQ948143 - £1,000

  • 58TK044945 - £1,000

  • 401HF453985 - £1,000

  • 450RC610401 - £1,000

  • 497SD357417 - £1,000

  • 343ZL019596 - £1,000

  • 397SY843086 - £1,000

  • 106HL771427 - £1,000

  • 297VB346308 - £1,000

  • 236JR658812 - £1,000

  • 439HZ363247 - £1,000

  • 293ZX578459 - £1,000

  • 448SH650351 - £1,000

  • 106DH639702 - £1,000

  • 475DK168746 - £1,000

  • 505LG084955 - £1,000

How do I check if my numbers have won?

Winning a Premium Bond prize is all well and good, but it’s not worth much if you don’t know you have it.

You can check if you’ve won by consulting NS&I’s website.

