Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) have announced the winning bond numbers for their Premium Bonds September draw.

The September draw includes 29 winners in Leeds, with one lucky winner taking home £25.000.

One of the winning numbers included bonds bought 26 years ago, in November 1996.

However some of you might not know what premium bonds are, so here is everything you need to know about the NS&I Premium Bonds Draw:

money stock image, photo from PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

What are Premium Bonds?

Premium Bonds is a draw lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you’ve invested in gives you a number eligible for being drawn for a chance of winning money monthly.

The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble. The money sits dormant and can sit for years, with a chance of winning money between £25 and £1.000.000 every month.

The Premium Bonds draw has been using a system called ERNIE, and has been going since 1957.

How do I enter NS&I’s Premium Bonds draw?

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw , you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website . Or, you can buy one by post by sending a valid cheque with a completed application form.

Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

Here are all the winning numbers in Leeds for the NS&I Premium Bonds September draw:

328NM352325 - £25,000

482KE288383 - £5,000

478VS557632 - £1,000

339HP427385 - £1,000

463KG861945 - £1,000

280MM196879 - £1,000

443NX850963 - £1,000

461TN784233 - £1,000

454PQ837450 - £1,000

490AN328541 - £1,000

369PW222110 - £1,000

427VC478787 - £1,000

260BX015502 - £1,000

451DQ948143 - £1,000

58TK044945 - £1,000

401HF453985 - £1,000

450RC610401 - £1,000

497SD357417 - £1,000

343ZL019596 - £1,000

397SY843086 - £1,000

106HL771427 - £1,000

297VB346308 - £1,000

236JR658812 - £1,000

439HZ363247 - £1,000

293ZX578459 - £1,000

448SH650351 - £1,000

106DH639702 - £1,000

475DK168746 - £1,000

505LG084955 - £1,000

How do I check if my numbers have won?

Winning a Premium Bond prize is all well and good, but it’s not worth much if you don’t know you have it.