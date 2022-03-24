Paramedics were called to North Street, near the junction with St Thomas Row, early on Thursday morning.

A man, in his forties, had been found unconscious in the street.

Police were called out to the scene at 5.58am and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man was found unconscious on North Street, Leeds, near the junction with St Thomas Row (Photo: Google)

A cordon was put in place but has now been lifted.

The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Anyone who saw the man in the vicinity or who has any information that could assist in identifying his movements in the time leading up to when he was found is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 206 of March 24 or online via the live chat."