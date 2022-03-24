Driver hit by police car responding to emergency call in Leeds

The police vehicle was involved in a collision with a member of the public’s Volkswagen Up on Crown Point Road at around 7.10pm last night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of the Volkswagen received minor injuries. The police driver was taken to hospital to be checked over and was later discharged with no serious injuries."

He added the scene was cleared and roads reopened shortly before 9.30pm.

A motorist suffered minor injuries after a crash with a marked police car responding to an emergency call in Leeds. PIC: Google

