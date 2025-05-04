Nine photos from 135th trade unions march through Leeds as members demand change

Now in its 135th year, protestors met outside the Art Gallery on the Headrow and began the slow procession through the city centre.

Led by a brass band, they walked towards Vicar Lane, passed the Corn Exchange, right into Duncan Street, up Briggate and back along the Headrow.

There were speeches from Leeds east MP, Richard Burgon, Ellen Clifford from Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC), Dave Pike, the regional secretary from TUC Northeast, Yorkshire and Humber, Michael Agboh-Davison from Unite the Union, Sam Kirk from Stand Up To Racism, Megan Povey from the University and College Union (UCU) and Zara Arik from Leeds Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Jane Aitchison, president of Leeds TUC, said: “It was a great attendance for Leeds Trade Union Council’s 135th May Day march and rally - over 1,000 marched around Leeds handing out leaflets, telling shoppers about the importance of being in a trade union.

“The theme of the march was ‘We demand change’. After the march there were speakers from across the labour and trade union movement and they were all united in demanding the change people in Leeds all need.

“Everyone feels let down by Labour in government. Everyone was promised they would be better off under Labour - and none of us are - we all feel betrayed.

“This was why Reform had made big gains electorally on Thursday which would benefit not one single working-class person.”

1 . Leeds TUC 6 (Neil Terry) Around 1,000 people turned out for the march, including MPs. | Neil Terry Photography Photo Sales

2 . Leeds TUC 5 (Neil Terry) The march moved its way through Leeds starting at the Headrow. | Neil Terry Photography Photo Sales

3 . Leeds TUC 4 (Neil Terry) There was no shortage of support for the annual march. | Neil Terry Photography Photo Sales

4 . Leeds TUC 1 (Neil Terry) The National Education Union joined the march. | Neil Terry Photography Photo Sales

5 . Leeds TUC 7 There was no shortage of supporters for the gathering on Saturday afternoon. | Leeds TUC Photo Sales