Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
7 hours ago Man suffers injuries after street brawl in early hours
8 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
9 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
23 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes

May Day march in Leeds: Best pictures as workers march through city and demand improved pay and living standards

Unions came together in Leeds today (April 29) for a colourful march across the city centre as workers showed their solidarity for those on strike and demanded improved pay and living standards.

By James Connolly
Published 29th Apr 2023, 18:41 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 18:51 BST

The rally began at 11.30am and rolling road closures were in place for the 133rd edition of the annual march. Leeds Trade Union Council (TUC) President Jane Aitchison said: “In 1890, Leeds and London held their first May Day marches and rallies. Here thousands gathered to demand an eight hour day - because they were having to work harder and for longer hours to make ends meet. Does this Sound familiar? Well it should, because when the Tories say ‘if you want more money you’ll just have to work harder’, this is where they want to turn the clock back to. To a time before trade unions, to a time without rights, to a time when people were super exploited for the profit of a few.

"Last year alone five million UK workers took on a second job. Today we will hear from workers on the front line of pushing back the relentless pushing down of our pay and living standards and from our political allies in the Labour movement.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post was out in Leeds city centre to capture all the action and here are some of the best pictures.

Marchers held colourful banners as they proceeded through Leeds city centre for the May Day March.

1. Leeds May Day March 2023

Marchers held colourful banners as they proceeded through Leeds city centre for the May Day March. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A campaigners wearing a Boris Johnson mask was amongst the many calling for improved pay.

2. Leeds May Day March 2023

A campaigners wearing a Boris Johnson mask was amongst the many calling for improved pay. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There was a strong sense of feeling as the march headed through some of Leeds' main thoroughfares.

3. Leeds May Day March 2023

There was a strong sense of feeling as the march headed through some of Leeds' main thoroughfares. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A brass band was out on Briggate supporting the march.

4. Leeds May Day March 2023

A brass band was out on Briggate supporting the march. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsUnionsLondonTUCYorkshire Evening PostLabour