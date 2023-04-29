May Day march in Leeds: Best pictures as workers march through city and demand improved pay and living standards
Unions came together in Leeds today (April 29) for a colourful march across the city centre as workers showed their solidarity for those on strike and demanded improved pay and living standards.
The rally began at 11.30am and rolling road closures were in place for the 133rd edition of the annual march. Leeds Trade Union Council (TUC) President Jane Aitchison said: “In 1890, Leeds and London held their first May Day marches and rallies. Here thousands gathered to demand an eight hour day - because they were having to work harder and for longer hours to make ends meet. Does this Sound familiar? Well it should, because when the Tories say ‘if you want more money you’ll just have to work harder’, this is where they want to turn the clock back to. To a time before trade unions, to a time without rights, to a time when people were super exploited for the profit of a few.
"Last year alone five million UK workers took on a second job. Today we will hear from workers on the front line of pushing back the relentless pushing down of our pay and living standards and from our political allies in the Labour movement.”
