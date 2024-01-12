New manager at Leeds care facility

Eduardo Buglosa Jr has been appointed by New Care as home manager at Guiseley Manor.

In his new role, Eduardo is responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of the home, ensuring care standards are met, maintaining safety, supporting staff and attending to the needs of all residents.

Ed, a registered nurse for over 16 years, has for the last eight years worked for different care home operators, joining New Care in June 2020 as Clinical Lead, quickly progressing to Deputy Manager, Regional Quality Lead and Interim Home Manager. He recently completed his MVQ 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management in Adult and Social Care.

Eduardo Buglosa Jr

His aim is to ensure residents living in the home have the very best care and wellbeing experience. He is committed to building good relationships with residents and their families, GPs, district nurses, the local authority and CQC as well as the wider community, and is determined to develop and grow his team, fully supporting their careers in care.

Commenting on his appointment, Ed said: “I was attracted to the opportunity and challenge of the home manager role and was ready to step up.

"New Care is a company that really cares; they value and respect resident choices and independence, viewing each and every resident individually, which I believe is so important.

“I have always been very supported by New Care and I am surrounded by excellent mentors who guide me and encourage progression.

Guiseley Manor

"I am looking forward to enhancing Guiseley Manor’s reputation, building the team and working much closer with the local community.”

Dawn Collett, Commissioning Director at New Care, added: “It’s great to be able to promote from within and Eduardo has shown, through constant hard work, his commitment to New Care and delivering the very best care to our residents.

"I’m delighted he is now at the helm of Guiseley Manor and wish him well in his new role.”

Married, and having just moved from Cheshire to Guiseley, Ed enjoys travelling, hiking and trail running, going to the gym, watching football and cooking.

One of the communal lounges at Guiseley Manor

Part of the McGoff Group, New Care is one of the UK’s leading care home providers. Its portfolio of purpose-built ‘new generation’ care centres is fast gaining an enviable reputation for outstanding care that is second to none.