New HMV store set to open in this Leeds shopping centre
A new HMV store has appeared in St John's Shopping Centre and looks set to replace the larger store on Victoria Walk.
In June, HMV's new owners announced they would close the large store on Victoria Walk after failing to reach an agreement with their landlord.
HMV, which first opened in London's Oxford Street in 1921, has been in financial trouble for several years, going into administration in 2013 and 2018.
It was acquired by Canadian retailer Sunrise Records earlier this year.
However, a new, smaller HMV shop has appeared in the old Poundland store in St John's Shopping Centre.
The store looks fully stocked and ready to open.
HMV were not available for comment to confirm the opening date.