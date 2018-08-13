Here's why this Leeds pizzeria has closed its Chapel Allerton site

A pizza restaurant in a popular Leeds suburb has closed down.

The Wellington Pizza Pub, formerly Buca di Pizza, ceased trading at the Stainbeck Lane site in Chapel Allerton in July.

It originally opened in 2017 in Grade II-listed Stratford House as a sister branch to the brand's city centre restaurant on Wellington Street.

Owner Geoff Thornton revealed plans at the time to eventually add a delicatessen and prosecco bar to the building.

However it has now shut due to difficult trading conditions.

The Wellington Street restaurant remains open, as do branches in Hull and Beverley, although a venture in Manchester has also closed. The business's parent company, Atlas Group, still have the lease on the Chapel Allerton building and are speaking to the landlord about their next steps.

"The casual dining market is struggling a lot at the moment and our Chapel Allerton site struggled to make ends meet," said Mr Thornton.

"We invested in it for over a year to try and get traction but it was decided to focus our energies on the city site as it is and remains much more successful.

"We therefore transferred all our staff to the city and continue to trade there.

"We are currently talking to the landlord about what to do with the site."

The business, initially called Buca di Pizza when the Wellington Street branch opened in 2014, changed its name in May this year following a legal challenge by an American chain with a similar name.

The previous tenant of Stratford House, sports bar The Manor, closed down in 2015 and the unit was vacant for over a year.