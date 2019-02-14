New 33,000 sq ft Buddhist mega centre to open in Holbeck

Have your say

Jamyang Buddhist Centre is developing at 33,000 sq ft community centre in Holbeck.

The organisation has been providing meditation and mindfulness classes in Leeds for over 20 years and have just acquired their first premises.

An artist impression of the outside of the new Buddhist community centre in Holbeck.

READ MORE: Canadian AI firm picks Leeds for its UK HQ

Clyde Works in Holbeck is a massive 33,000 sq foot space in which Jamyang hope to create a peaceful community centre for locals.

The site will include a cafe, bookshop, charity shop, meditation hall, library and reading areas.

It will also feature offices and a hall that community groups and charities can rent and live-in spaces for volunteers.

An artist impression of the inside of the new 33,000 sq ft space in Holbeck.

The organisation will spend two months renovating the space before opening on April 27 and 28.

The centre is appealing for help with this project from the local community and for donations to raise additional funds to finish the renovations.

Patron David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood said: "I’m absolutely delighted to hear that Jamyang Leeds has acquired a property in Holbeck.

"For some years now they have provided an oasis of calm for many busy people in a very busy city and having their own home will enable them to continue doing so for a long time to come.

"It’s good for Jamyang, good for Holbeck and good for the people of Leeds, Buddhist and non-Buddhist alike.”

READ MORE: Tourist left stranded in Leeds after burgular stole passport and cash from Air Bnb apartment

Jamyang Buddhist Centre Leeds was founded in 1996 under the spiritual direction of Lama Zopa Rinpoche.

The organisation aims to provide a peaceful place for meditation and a community of support for the study and practice of Buddhism.

The centre runs weekly meditation classes, suitable both for beginners and those with experience, dynamic programme of courses and residential retreats three times a year.