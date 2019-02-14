Canadian AI firm picks Leeds for its UK HQ

A CANADIAN tech company has picked Leeds to house its new UK headquarters.

Scaled Insights EMEA, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up incubated in Toronto by IMC Business Architecture, was named Best AI Start Up at the Annual Global AI Awards in December 2018.

It has been developing links with the city for some time, having collaborated with the University of Leedson the neural net-based algorithms that underpin SI’s core technology.

This has resulted in a signed agreement with Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust to co-create studies that it said “will unlock insights to improve patient care both locally and internationally”.

Scaled Insights is also working with Health Education England and the university’s Institute of Medical Education on a big data project.

Stuart Sherman, CEO and founder of Scaled Insights, said: “It’s clear that Leeds is enjoying significant growth, particularly in Fintech and Medtech, which is a testament to the city’s ambitions.

“We looked at a number of locations across the UK and chose Leeds. We are excited about the digital, data and creative strengths of the Leeds City Region. Having collaborated extensively with several faculties and leading researchers at the University of Leeds, we are delighted to broaden our research and development activities in partnership with them and the Research and Innovation Centre at the Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust.”

Roger Marsh, chairman of Leeds City Region LEP, said: “It’s great to welcome Scaled Insights to Leeds City Region.”