Bradford Live – has finally opened its doors with thousands of people turning out for a series of celebratory events across the past week. | Thomas Gadd

A new Yorkshire entertainment venue has already taken over £1million at the box office before its official opening, bosses have revealed.

Bradford Live finally opened its doors to thousand of people last week with Bill Bailey headlining followed by The Prat Pack with Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Ritchie and Joe Pasquale.

For many this was the first chance to look inside the former Odeon site which has had questions over its future since it closed it doors 25 years ago.

In its glory days the likes of The Beatles and Tom Jones graced its stage with campaigners battling to save its future.

Leeds’ very own Kaiser Chiefs are now set to headline at the venue with other acts including Elf the Musical, comedian Rob Brydon and his Fabulous Band and Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems.

Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire, joint CEOs Trafalgar Entertainment, said: “Our opening celebrations have been truly special, and it’s been a delight to welcome thousands of people through the doors for the very first time.

“There really is something for everyone at Bradford Live.

“We thank the visionary project teams who brought Bradford Live roaring back to life.

“Without them, none of this would be possible.

“During this City of Culture year, Bradford Live will play its part in building a world-class legacy for the city as well as becoming a venue of national stature we can all be proud of.”

The events mark Bradford Live returning the venue to its former glory as an entertainment venue for the city. | Thomas Gadd

Helen Enright, CEO Trafalgar Theatres and Venues, added: “Bradford has undergone transformational change and regeneration in recent years, and its City of Culture status has only cemented the city as a go to destination.

“Now we’re playing our own part in that change with the opening of Bradford Live.

“But most of all, we’re looking forward to welcoming people into the venue to enjoy a gig or show and experience the magic of Bradford Live for themselves.”

Darren Moore, venue director at Bradford Live, said: “This has been such an unforgettable week.

“It’s an honour to work in such a culturally and historically rich venue, and I know my fantastic new venue team all feel the same.

“We love Bradford Live, and it’s been a real pleasure to share it with everyone. This is just the start of an exciting journey ahead.”