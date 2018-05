Have your say

A three vehicle collision has closed four lanes of the A1(M) in Leeds.

Stationary traffic and long delays are being reported on the northbound carriageway where the motorway merges with the M1 at Aberford Bypass.

Four out of five lanes remain closed and long delays are being experienced.