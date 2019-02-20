Mounds of fly-tipped rubbish appear in picturesque Leeds village

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after large heaps of rubbish were fly-tipped in a Leeds beauty spot.

The mounds appeared in the picturesque east Leeds village of Barwick-in-Elmet.

Large piles of what looks like household waste have been dumped in Leeds. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

The picture, which was shared on Facebook by West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife and Rural Crime force, shows what looks like piles of household waste, including a mattress and a sofa, among many other things.

The post was shared on Facebook today (Wednesday), wit police appealing for help to track down the culprits.

They said: "Large Fly Tip in Barwick in Elmet area of Leeds.

"Please share to see if we can locate the offenders.

"DO YOU RECOGNISE ANY OF THE RUBBISH."