Mounds of fly-tipped rubbish appear in picturesque Leeds village

Police are appealing for information after large heaps of rubbish were fly-tipped in a Leeds beauty spot.
The mounds appeared in the picturesque east Leeds village of Barwick-in-Elmet.
The picture, which was shared on Facebook by West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife and Rural Crime force, shows what looks like piles of household waste, including a mattress and a sofa, among many other things.
YEP says: Leeds is blighted by fly-tipping and we must make alternatives easy and cheap
The post was shared on Facebook today (Wednesday), wit police appealing for help to track down the culprits.
They said: "Large Fly Tip in Barwick in Elmet area of Leeds.
REVEALED: The 12 worst areas in Leeds for fly-tipping and dumping rubbish
"Please share to see if we can locate the offenders.
"DO YOU RECOGNISE ANY OF THE RUBBISH."