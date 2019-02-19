The 12 worst areas in Leeds for fly-tipping and dumping rubbish
Is your area on the list?
More than 70 calls about fly-tipping were made to Leeds council every day over the past two years, according statistics released by the council, via the Datamill North website. More than 52,000 service requests were made to the authority regarding fly-tipping during 2017 and 2018. These 12 areas made the highest number of reports. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only. Read our full report here.
1. Gipton and Harehills - 15,006
Just over a quarter of all calls to the council came from this one ward.