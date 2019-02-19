Leeds council data has revealed the worst 12 areas in Leeds for reports of fly-tipping.

The 12 worst areas in Leeds for fly-tipping and dumping rubbish

Is your area on the list?

More than 70 calls about fly-tipping were made to Leeds council every day over the past two years, according statistics released by the council, via the Datamill North website. More than 52,000 service requests were made to the authority regarding fly-tipping during 2017 and 2018. These 12 areas made the highest number of reports. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only. Read our full report here.

Just over a quarter of all calls to the council came from this one ward.

1. Gipton and Harehills - 15,006

Second on the list was Burmantofts and Richmond Hill with 3,720 reports over two years.

2. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 3,720

Not far behind was Seacroft with 3,698 reports.

3. Seacroft - 3,698

This ward which includes the city centre saw 3,453 reports of fly-tipping over the two years.

4. City and Hunslet - 3,453

