Motorcyclist who died after Bramham crash over weekend named as father-of-four

Robert Baron. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

Robert Baron died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with another motorcycle and a car.

The incident happened at West Woods Road, Bramham, at around 11:25am on Sunday. (September 5)

The 57-year-old from Richmond in North Yorkshire was known as Bob. He was a husband and a father of four.

His Suzuki motorcycle was travelling towards Bramham when it was in collision with a Honda travelling in the opposite direction. A Bentley car was also travelling in front of the Honda.

The two motorcycles were in collision with each other and in doing so then collided with the Bentley.

Mr Baron was taken to hospital with serious injuries where, sadly, he died yesterday. (September 6)

The rider of the Honda, a male in is 60s, also suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorksire Police on 101 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference number 13210450196.