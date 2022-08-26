Motorbike rider in hospital after Leeds crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called by the ambulance service to a collision involving a motorbike and car in Middleton Park Avenue at around 4.23pm yesterday (Thursday),

Officers attended and found the bike had been removed from the scene, but it was located a short time later.

Middleton Park Road. PIC: Google

A 15-year-old male, who was believed to be riding the bike alone, remains in hospital today (August 26) where he is said to be in a stable condition.