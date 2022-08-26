News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Motorbike rider in hospital after Leeds crash

A motorbike rider remains in a stable condition in hospital after a crash in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:18 pm

Police were called by the ambulance service to a collision involving a motorbike and car in Middleton Park Avenue at around 4.23pm yesterday (Thursday),

Officers attended and found the bike had been removed from the scene, but it was located a short time later.

Read More

Read More
Memories of Leeds Hard Rock Cafe
Middleton Park Road. PIC: Google

Most Popular

A 15-year-old male, who was believed to be riding the bike alone, remains in hospital today (August 26) where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The driver was spoken to by officers and enquiries are ongoing.

LeedsPolice