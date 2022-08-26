News you can trust since 1890
Enjoy these photo memories of the Hard Rock Cafe in Leeds. PIC: Mel Hulme
Memories of Leeds Hard Rock Cafe

It was the Leeds nightspot best summed up by its motto ‘love all, serve all’.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:45 am

Hard Rock Cafe Leeds welcomed thousands of customers during its five year stint in the city during the first half of the early 2000s. Memorabilia from three musical legends - Madonna, Elvis and the Rolling Stones - took pride of place when the 100 seat restaurant on Albion Street threw open its doors for the first time. Guitars made especially for rock bands Whitesnake and Kiss were among other items that graced the Cafe's walls. Leeds was only the 6th British city to boast a Hard Road Cafe with the chain’s original London base playing a key role in the birth of alternative comedy, setting names such as Ben Elton on the road to stardom. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

An artist's impression of the new Hard Rock Cafe on Albion Street before it opened in December 2002.

Installers David Holle and John Kalicak with some of the memorabilia ready for hanging at the new Hard Rock Cafe.

John Wright, Danny Guerra and Steve Smith help to arrange some of the memorabilia in November 2002 which arrived from the USA ahead of the opening.

Waitress Katie Hoare pictured with guests on the opening night.

