Morrisons Merrion Centre Leeds: Supermarket confirms cause as emergency services rush to fire in city centre
The cause of an incident in Leeds city centre that forced the closure of a busy shopping centre has been confirmed.
The Merrion Centre, on Woodhouse Lane, was closed to shoppers this morning (February 15) after a blaze broke out.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that the fire was in the Morrisons supermarket.
Fire engines, ambulances and police were all on the scene, as cordons were put in place.
Now, a spokesperson for Morrisons has confirmed the cause.
They said: "We can confirm our Merrion Store has reopened after a refrigeration unit triggered an alarm this morning.
"All customers and colleagues were safely evacuated from the store."