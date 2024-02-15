Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Merrion Centre, on Woodhouse Lane, was closed to shoppers this morning (February 15) after a blaze broke out.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that the fire was in the Morrisons supermarket.

Morrisons has confirmed the cause of an incident in Leeds city centre on February 15, that saw a shopping centre evacuated. Photo: National World.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire engines, ambulances and police were all on the scene, as cordons were put in place.

The scene has since been removed and the supermarket has reopened.

Now, a spokesperson for Morrisons has confirmed the cause.

They said: "We can confirm our Merrion Store has reopened after a refrigeration unit triggered an alarm this morning.