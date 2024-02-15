Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Morrisons Merrion Centre Leeds: Supermarket confirms cause as emergency services rush to fire in city centre

The cause of an incident in Leeds city centre that forced the closure of a busy shopping centre has been confirmed.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:29 GMT
The Merrion Centre, on Woodhouse Lane, was closed to shoppers this morning (February 15) after a blaze broke out.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that the fire was in the Morrisons supermarket.

Morrisons has confirmed the cause of an incident in Leeds city centre on February 15, that saw a shopping centre evacuated. Photo: National World.Morrisons has confirmed the cause of an incident in Leeds city centre on February 15, that saw a shopping centre evacuated. Photo: National World.
Morrisons has confirmed the cause of an incident in Leeds city centre on February 15, that saw a shopping centre evacuated. Photo: National World.
Fire engines, ambulances and police were all on the scene, as cordons were put in place.

The scene has since been removed and the supermarket has reopened.

Now, a spokesperson for Morrisons has confirmed the cause.

They said: "We can confirm our Merrion Store has reopened after a refrigeration unit triggered an alarm this morning.

"All customers and colleagues were safely evacuated from the store."

