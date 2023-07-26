Moortown fire: Investigation underway after Leeds firefighters battle Carr Manor Walk house blaze
Crews from both Leeds and Cookridge responded to a house blaze shortly before 11.30am this morning on Carr Manor Walk, Moortown, with investigations now underway into the cause of the blaze.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a house fire on Carr Manor Walk, Moortown, Leeds just before 11:30am today. Fire crews from Leeds and Cookridge attended.
"Firefighters quickly brought the fire in the roof area under control. They remained at the scene damping down until just before 2pm. It is too early to determine the cause of the fire.”