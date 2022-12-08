Eyewitnesses said they witnessed a scooter on its side in Commercial Street, Rothwell with emergency services using cutting equipment.

Police say the rider of the mobility scooter was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police statement read: “[We were] called at 1.17pm by ambulance service to report of road traffic collision involving a car and mobility scooter.

Police had cordoned off the area this afternoon.

“Enquiries [are] ongoing to establish circumstances of the collision.

“The rider of the mobility scooter was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad