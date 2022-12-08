Mobility scooter rider rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Rothwell
A mobility scooter was thrown ‘on its side’ when it was hit by a car this afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said they witnessed a scooter on its side in Commercial Street, Rothwell with emergency services using cutting equipment.
Police say the rider of the mobility scooter was taken to hospital by ambulance.
A police statement read: “[We were] called at 1.17pm by ambulance service to report of road traffic collision involving a car and mobility scooter.
“Enquiries [are] ongoing to establish circumstances of the collision.
“The rider of the mobility scooter was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.”
An eyewitness said: “The woman in the RSPCA shop said one of their volunteers saw a mobility scooter on its side. I saw [the fire service] here about 15 minutes ago and Another man told me he saw them using their cutting equipment.”