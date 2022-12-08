News you can trust since 1890
Mobility scooter rider rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Rothwell

A mobility scooter was thrown ‘on its side’ when it was hit by a car this afternoon.

By Richard Beecham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 4:53pm

Eyewitnesses said they witnessed a scooter on its side in Commercial Street, Rothwell with emergency services using cutting equipment.

Police say the rider of the mobility scooter was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police statement read: “[We were] called at 1.17pm by ambulance service to report of road traffic collision involving a car and mobility scooter.

Police had cordoned off the area this afternoon.

“Enquiries [are] ongoing to establish circumstances of the collision.

“The rider of the mobility scooter was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.”

An eyewitness said: “The woman in the RSPCA shop said one of their volunteers saw a mobility scooter on its side. I saw [the fire service] here about 15 minutes ago and Another man told me he saw them using their cutting equipment.”

