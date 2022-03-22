Emergency services were called out to Micklefield station shortly before 8pm on Monday, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics were sent out to the train line, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Micklefield Station yesterday (Photo: Google)

Police do not believe the death is suspicious.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Micklefield station at 7.57pm yesterday evening (21 March) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."