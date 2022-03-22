Micklefield Station incident: Police release statement after person found dead on the train tracks in Leeds
A person has been found dead on train tracks in Leeds, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called out to Micklefield station shortly before 8pm on Monday, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics were sent out to the train line, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not believe the death is suspicious.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Micklefield station at 7.57pm yesterday evening (21 March) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
