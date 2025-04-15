Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of “traumatised” pups were found abandoned in a crate in Leeds - and were so underweight that every bone was visible.

The Shar Peis were discovered trapped in the cage on a back lane near Mexborough Avenue in Chapeltown. The cage was covered in vomit and faeces.

After being discovered, Willow and Moon were transferred to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, but a vet decided they had to be put down due to their deteriorating condition.

Now, the charity is appealing for information on the horrifying discovery, that was made at around 7.30am on March 10. None of the properties in the area where the dogs were dumped had CCTV.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer James Metcalfe said: “The dogs were very underweight - every bone was visible. The cage was covered in the dogs’ vomit and poo, and both had gunk and discharge coming from their eyes.

“They were barking, but both seemed scared, timid and clearly traumatised by their ordeal.”

The dogs were so skinny that their body condition scores were around just 2.5 and 3.5 out of nine - a healthy dog should score around five.

Those with information about the dogs or their owner have been urged to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01465495.

This latest discovery comes as the charity reports an increasing number of abandoned pets. In February, 1,702 abandonment incidents were reported to the animal welfare charity - compared to 1,405 for the same month last year.

The RSPCA has launched a dedicated cost of living hub to outline and signpost the help out there for owners and the charity also has more than 200 Pet Food Bank Partnerships across the country to support struggling pet owners.