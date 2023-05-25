The teenager got into difficulty in the River Calder in Castleford, near Methley Bridge, just before 7pm on Wednesday. Emergency services rushed to the area and launched a frantic search of the river.

Specialist dive teams were drafted in, but a body was recovered from the water at 8.30pm. The boy has been named locally as Tyler Wilson.

His heartbroken mum Zoe Marie Scott posted a poignant photo of him on social media in which he can be seen smiling with balloons shaped in the number '16'. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Love you forever my boy. Until we meet again."

The River Calder at Methley Bridge, Castleford, where emergency services were rushed to the scene (Photo: Google)

Kerri Mountain-Stogden, his girlfriend's mum, posted on Facebook: "Heartbroken isn't the word. My poor baby daughter has lost her boyfriend, soul mate and best friend. He truly was her rock.

"I am so sorry to all Tyler's family, he was the best. A decent, honest boy that made my daughter the happiest girl. Our lives and house won't be the same without him. Rest in peace TyTy, you will always be in our hearts."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to the River Calder off Leeds Road, Castleford, at 6.58pm to a report of a concern for safety for a male in the water.

"Emergency services attended at the scene and shortly before 8.30pm a body was recovered from the water. It is understood to be that of a 16-year-old boy. His family are aware and being supported by officers. We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time."