Castleford: Tragedy as teenage boy's body recovered from the river after 'concern for safety' report
Emergency crews rushed to the River Calder yesterday evening (Wednesday) after receiving reports that a male had gotten into difficulty in the water.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to the River Calder off Leeds Road, Castleford, at 6.58pm this evening (Wednesday, 24 May) to a report of a concern for safety for a male in the water.
“Emergency services attended at the scene and shortly before 8.30pm a body was recovered from the water. It is understood to be that of a 16-year-old boy.
"His family are aware and being supported by officers. We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time.
“Police are making enquiries into this incident and would ask that anyone who witnessed any part of what has taken place contact Wakefield District CID via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1652 of 24/05.”