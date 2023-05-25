Emergency crews rushed to the River Calder yesterday evening (Wednesday) after receiving reports that a male had gotten into difficulty in the water.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to the River Calder off Leeds Road, Castleford, at 6.58pm this evening (Wednesday, 24 May) to a report of a concern for safety for a male in the water.

“Emergency services attended at the scene and shortly before 8.30pm a body was recovered from the water. It is understood to be that of a 16-year-old boy.

Emergency crews attended the scene by the River Aire on Wednesday evening

"His family are aware and being supported by officers. We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time.