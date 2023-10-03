The family of a man with a “pure and beautiful soul” who died in a collision in Leeds last week have paid tribute to him.

Polite Moyo, who was 18, died when a white Audi A3 left the westbound carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole on the A6120 Ring Road at the junction with Parkside Road, Meanwood at around 3.28am last Friday (September 29).

Polite was one of two people (the other being a 19-year-old woman) who were pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have now issued the following statement and a photo: “Polite was a lovely handsome gentleman. Anyone who knew him knows he was caring and giving to everyone.

“Polite had a pure and beautiful soul and never failed to bring a smile to people’s faces. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”

An 18-year-old man who was also injured in the collision remains in hospital where his condition is now described as critical but stable.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was driving in the area or who lives along the route to check their dashcam or home CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist the investigation.