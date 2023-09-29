Meanwood crash: Horror as two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in Leeds after car collides with pole
The crash happened on the A6120 Ring Road at the junction with Parkside Road in Meanwood in the early hours of this morning (Friday). A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Leeds in which two people died and one person was left critically injured.
“At 3.28am this morning, police were called to the collision on the A6120 Ring Road at the junction with Parkside Road, Meanwood.
“A white Audi A3 had left the westbound carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole. An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
“Another passenger, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.
“A scene and road closure are in place and officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the incident.”
Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area or who lives along the route to check their dashcam or home CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist them with the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the white Audi A3 being driven in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact MCET officers via 101 quoting reference 13230541883 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat