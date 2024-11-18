Meadow Lane Leeds: Grenade pulled from River Aire by magnet fisher as army deployed to carry out explosion
The incident, close to Asda House along the River Aire, was reported shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (November 17).
Bomb disposal experts from the army were deployed to deal with the situation. They carried out a controlled explosion.
By around 3.30pm, the scene was clear with only the remains of crime scene tape left tied to the railings in the shadow of Bridgewater Place.
In a statement today, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.38pm on Sunday, police received a report of an old hand grenade having been found by a magnet fisher in the River Aire off Meadow Lane in Leeds city centre.
“Emergency services attended and a cordon was put in as a precaution for public safety before army bomb disposal experts removed the item for a controlled detonation.”
