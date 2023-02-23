The man was the driver of a grey Audi Q3 that collided with the bank in Market Street, Halifax, at around 5:50pm yesterday (February 22). A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Halifax.

“It happened at about 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday), when a grey Audi Q3 collided with the Halifax Bank in Market Street. Emergency services attended the collision and the driver, a 72-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing, but early indications suggest the vehicle rolled into the building. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1342 of 22 February.”