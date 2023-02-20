News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Whitehall Road Leeds incident: Police, firefighters and paramedics called as man seen on bridge

Emergency services were called out to a bridge in Leeds city centre this afternoon amid concerns for a man who had climbed onto one of the parapets.

By Georgina Morris
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:15pm

Police officers who were first on the scene in Whitehall Road were later joined by three ambulance crews and a fire crew. They were seen talking to a man sitting on one of the parapets of a bridge over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Around eight emergency response vehicles were on site in the moments before the man climbed down to safety at around 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.

Emergency vehicles lined up near the scene in Whitehall Road, Leeds.