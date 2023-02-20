Whitehall Road Leeds incident: Police, firefighters and paramedics called as man seen on bridge
Emergency services were called out to a bridge in Leeds city centre this afternoon amid concerns for a man who had climbed onto one of the parapets.
Police officers who were first on the scene in Whitehall Road were later joined by three ambulance crews and a fire crew. They were seen talking to a man sitting on one of the parapets of a bridge over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
Around eight emergency response vehicles were on site in the moments before the man climbed down to safety at around 4pm.
West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.