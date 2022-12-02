News you can trust since 1890
Man who was found unresponsive at home in Bramley area of Leeds dies in hospital

A man found unresponsive at his home in Bramley has died in hospital.

By Tom Coates
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 5:46pm

The 63-year-old man was found by police at his flat in Broadlea Oval at around 2:30pm on Wednesday, November 30. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and police have now confirmed he has died.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a scene remains in place at the address as West Yorkshire Police carry out enquiries. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has died in hospital after being found unresponsive at his home in Leeds.

“The 63-year-old man had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found by officers at his flat in Broadlea Oval, Bramley, about 2.30pm on Wednesday. A scene remains in place at the address and enquiries are continuing to be carried out to establish the circumstances leading up to his death, which is being treated as unexplained.”

The death is being treated as unexplained. Image: Google Street View
