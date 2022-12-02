The 63-year-old man was found by police at his flat in Broadlea Oval at around 2:30pm on Wednesday, November 30. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and police have now confirmed he has died.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a scene remains in place at the address as West Yorkshire Police carry out enquiries. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has died in hospital after being found unresponsive at his home in Leeds.

“The 63-year-old man had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found by officers at his flat in Broadlea Oval, Bramley, about 2.30pm on Wednesday. A scene remains in place at the address and enquiries are continuing to be carried out to establish the circumstances leading up to his death, which is being treated as unexplained.”