Man pleads not guilty to murder over fatal stabbing in Bramley

A man accused of murder over a fatal stabbing incident in Bramley will go on trial in July.

Dean Anthony Dagless, of Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, appeared before Leeds Crown Court today over the death of St John Lewis.

Mr Lewis, 47, died following an incident on Broadlea Terrace, Bramley on Tuesday February 26.

Dagless, 48, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. Dagless pleaded not guilty to both charges when he appeared in court via a videolink from Armley jail.

A trial will begin on July 8 and is expected to last between five and seven days.

Dagless was returned to custody after the hearing. No application was made for bail.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service just after 3pm after they had been called to reports of a man with a stab wound on Broadlea Terrace.

Mr Lewis received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr Lewis' father spoke of his shock and sadness over his son's death.

He said: "We all have to die, but to die like that is terrible. It is so unfair. He was such a nice guy, I loved him so much.

"God knows how much he must have suffered to be stabbed like that."

"He was a gentleman who was very keen to help people. He wouldn't hurt a fly."

He added that his son worked as a chef at a pizza takeaway in the city and doted on his three dogs, Charlie, Delta and Luna.