West Yorkshire Police are recruiting crash investigators - but you don’t have long to apply

West Yorkshire Police are recruiting for new entry level roles - and you’ll need to be tough to handle it.

The force is looking to take on four Forensic Collision Investigators, who will examine vehicles that have been involved in crashes involving death or serious injury.

Successful applicants will follow cases through from visiting incident scenes throughout Yorkshire and the Humber, to writing reports and providing evidence to the courts.

There are four jobs available and the roles will be based at either Wakefield, Melton in Leicestershire, or Sheffield.

The salary range is £28,353 - £30,195.

-> West Yorkshire Police are recruiting new detectives - this is how you can apply

According to the West Yorkshire Police job’s page: “Eligible candidates will have a working knowledge of the construction and function of all types of vehicles, light and heavy, and the law relating to such vehicles.”

Candidates must also be capable of passing the Police Forensic Collision Investigation examination and subsequent essential courses, and be able to work computer operating systems and software.

You will also “need emotional resilience to deal with distressing situations”.

-> Nearly 50,000 Northern and TransPennine passengers had compensation claims rejected in just seven months

The application process will close on Tuesday, April 9 at 11.55pm.

Find out more information here.

Other requirements

- a current full UK/European driving licence, and hold or demonstrate ability to obtain motorcycle course Police advanced driving and vocational driving licences.

- contribute to the full 24/7 shift pattern or on call function.

- hold or demonstrate ability to obtain motorcycle and vocational driving licences

- the application process is made up of an advanced mathematics exam and competency / mechanical based interview. Successful applicants will be expected to complete training in Wakefield and other establishments in the UK, periods of mentorship may require you to be temporarily based at an alternative office until complete.