Man injured during mass street brawl in Harehills

Several arrests were made after a man was injured in a street fight in Harehills last night.

Disorder broke out on Seaforth Avenue just before 10pm and a 28-year-old man was assaulted. A car and a gate were also damaged.

Four men were arrested over the brawl.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 9.45pm last night we received a report of people fighting in the street in Seaforth Avenue, Harehills - officers attended and found a 28-year-old man had been assaulted. He was not seriously injured. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and remains in custody. Three other men were arrested, two on suspicion of obstructing police and one for being drunk and disorderly."