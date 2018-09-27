Police raid 'cannabis factory' in building in Leeds that was deliberately set on fire last month

Police have discovered a 'small scale' cannabis-growing operation inside a commercial unit in Beeston.
Officers raided premises inside the partially derelict building on the corner of Dewsbury Road and Oakhurst Avenue this morning.
The building was the target of a bizarre arson attack in August, when a car was deliberately driven at it before a fire was started.
West Yorkshire Police said:
"Officers this morning visited a premises off Dewsbury Road, Leeds.
"At the premises they found what is believed to be a relatively small-scale cannabis factory with suspected cannabis found.
"Officers remain at the scene as enquiries remain ongoing."