Man in hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Bradford

A man is being treated for serious injuries after being shot in Bradford on Sunday.

Police were called to Grayswood Crescent, Bradford, shortly before 11.30am on Sunday, 14 April to a report that a man had been shot.

Officers attended and a man was found at the location with injuries consistent with a firearms discharge.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There was a large police presence in the Holmewood area of Bradford after the incident as the force carried out investigations.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information which could help the ongoing investigation into this offence they are asked to call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting crime reference 13190192842."

