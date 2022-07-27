Man fighting for his life after crashing into hedge on Longdike Lane in Kippax

An 86-year-old man is fighting for his life after being involved in a crash on Longdike Lane in Kippax.

By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:16 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 6:48 pm

He was behind the wheel of a Honda Jazz which came off the road and was driven into a hedge, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

The driver is now being treated in hospital and enquiries remain ongoing.

A road closure is now in place on Longdike Lane. Image: Google Street View

A road closure is now in place on Longdike Lane.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: “Police were called to Longdike Lane, Kippax at about 11.08am today following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

“Officers attended the scene at which a car had come off the road and driven into a hedge.

“The male driver was taken to hospital for treatment and is currently in a critical condition.

“A road closure was put in place on Longdike Lane between Kippax and the A656 Ridge Road.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

