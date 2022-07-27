Man fighting for his life after crashing into hedge on Longdike Lane in Kippax

He was behind the wheel of a Honda Jazz which came off the road and was driven into a hedge, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
The driver is now being treated in hospital and enquiries remain ongoing.
A road closure is now in place on Longdike Lane.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: “Police were called to Longdike Lane, Kippax at about 11.08am today following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision.
“Officers attended the scene at which a car had come off the road and driven into a hedge.
“The male driver was taken to hospital for treatment and is currently in a critical condition.
“A road closure was put in place on Longdike Lane between Kippax and the A656 Ridge Road.
“Enquiries remain ongoing.”