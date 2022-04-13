Man dies after reports of casualty on the tracks at Headingley station
A man died after British Transport Police were called to Headingley station following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:08 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:10 am
BTP confirmed officers were called to the station at 8.13pm last night (April 12) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended with the man pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for BTP said: "The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."