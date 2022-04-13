Man dies after reports of casualty on the tracks at Headingley station

BTP confirmed officers were called to the station at 8.13pm last night (April 12) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended with the man pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...