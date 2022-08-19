Man dies after Leeds house fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a fire at an address on Bayswater Place in Harehills at 6.24pm yesterday (August 18).

Firefighters entered the property and extinguished the fire. A man was found in the first-floor bedroom and confirmed dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to be completed, but he is believed to be the 63-year-old occupant of the address.

The incident scene. PIC: Alex Grant

