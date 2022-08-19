Man dies after Leeds house fire
A man has died after a fire at a house in Leeds.
Police were called to a fire at an address on Bayswater Place in Harehills at 6.24pm yesterday (August 18).
Firefighters entered the property and extinguished the fire. A man was found in the first-floor bedroom and confirmed dead at the scene.
Formal identification is yet to be completed, but he is believed to be the 63-year-old occupant of the address.
Officers are continuing to liaise with fire service investigators to establish the cause but police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.