Man dead after a paragliding accident near to Leeds

At around 7.30pm yesterday, police were called to a scene on Tong Lane after a paraglider had crash landed in a nearby field.
The ambulance service attempted to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Enquiries at the scene suggested there were no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
The British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association will be leading the investigation into the matter.