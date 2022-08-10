Man dead after a paragliding accident near to Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died after a paragliding accident between Leeds and Bradford.

At around 7.30pm yesterday, police were called to a scene on Tong Lane after a paraglider had crash landed in a nearby field.

The ambulance service attempted to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to a scene on Tong Lane after a paraglider had crashed landed.

Enquiries at the scene suggested there were no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.