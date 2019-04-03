Man arrested over dangerous driving after car crashes into parked police van in Leeds

Officers arrested a motorist after one of their own vehicles fell victim to a road collision.

The smash happened on a busy commuter route near Bramhope, north Leeds, earlier this morning (Weds) when a Citroen crashed into the van which was parked at the side of the road.

West Yorkshire Police temporarily closed the road to deal with the incident, which happened at around 9.45am.

Pictures showed the Citroen 4x4, with the bonnet smashed and the airbag deployed in the driver's seat.

Thankfully, no officers were injured in the incident although the driver was taken to hospital to be checked. A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are attending at the junction of Otley Road and Park Lodge lane after a car was in collision with a parked police van at around 9.46am this morning.

"The male driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in connection with the incident and has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

"No officers were injured and the road was closed for investigation and recovery work."